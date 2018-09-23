USF Rolls Over Augie to Win the Key to the City

If you are a University of Sioux Falls football fan you had a great Saturday. If you are a Augustana University football fan, you had a horrible Saturday.

USF rolled over Auige to capture the 'Key to the City' 51-13 on Saturday.

The Cougars have now won six of seven matchups between their cross town rival and did so this time in emphatic fashion.

USF tallied 576 yards including 332 rushing yards while controlling the game from the beginning.

There was a huge crowd of 6,159 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium to watch the game, which continues to be a great showcase of college football in the city of Sioux Falls.

USF now moves to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC and will host Minot State for their homecoming game on Saturday at 1pm.

Augustana is now 2-2 overall and will look to rebound on the road next week against Minnesota-Crookston.