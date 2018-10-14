USF and Augustana Experience Different Results on Saturday

The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University experienced different results on Saturday as the Cougars suffered a loss and the Vikings picked up a win.

Augustana improved to 4-0 on the road with a 42-21 win over Northern State in Aberdeen.

The Vikings found themselves in a back and forth battle in the first half with NSU as they were tied 14-14 at the half.

It was a huge offensive explosion in the second half that sparked the big win as Augie outscored Northern State 28-7.

Augie sits at 4-3 overall and will return home next week to host UMary for Vikings Days.

USF however, experienced a different result on Saturday falling to St Cloud State University 30-27.

The Cougars actually out gained SCSU 469-362 but had some costly turnovers that ultimately made the difference.

At 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the NSIC, USF will look to rebound after two straight losses as they go on the road to play MSU Moorhead next week.