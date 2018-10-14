USF and Augustana Experience Different Results on Saturday

The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University experienced different results on Saturday as the Cougars suffered a loss and the Vikings picked up a win.

Augustana improved to 4-0 on the road with a 42-21 win over Northern State in Aberdeen.

The Vikings found themselves in a back and forth battle in the first half with NSU as they were tied 14-14 at the half.

It was a huge offensive explosion in the second half that sparked the big win as Augie outscored Northern State 28-7.

Augie sits at 4-3 overall and will return home next week to host UMary for Vikings Days.

USF however, experienced a different result on Saturday falling to St Cloud State University 30-27.

The Cougars actually out gained SCSU 469-362 but had some costly turnovers that ultimately made the difference.

At 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the NSIC, USF will look to rebound after two straight losses as they go on the road to play MSU Moorhead next week.

 

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Source: USF and Augustana Experience Different Results on Saturday
Filed Under: Augustana, College Football, University of Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top