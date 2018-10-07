USD and SDSU Both Pick Up Wins on Saturday

It was a good day for the state of South Dakota on the football field at the FCS level on Saturday as the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State both picked up wins.

USD was celebrating "D Days" as they took on Missouri State and were able to give the home fans in Vermillion a win in the process.

The Coyotes trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter but were able to outscore Missouri State 8-0 in the 4tih to secure the 35-28 win.

USD will look for their fourth win of the season next Saturday as they will play host to Northern Iowa.

South Dakota State also picked up a win on Saturday doing so in dramatic fashion as well.

The Jackrabbits had to go to OT to pull off the win and took down Indiana State 54-51.

Indiana State put up 24 points in the fourth quarter to force OT, but the Jacks did what was needed in overtime to secure the win.

The 105 total points were the most ever scored at Dana J Dykehouse Stadium history.

Next week, SDSU will host Youngstown State in Brookings at 2pm.