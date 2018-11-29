US Bank Stadium Borrowing Sioux Falls Basketball Court

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is hosting a basketball classic this weekend as a trial run for the NCAA Final Four in April, and the court they're using is from Sioux Falls.

South Dakota State and North Dakota State are heading up to the US Bank Stadium Basketball Classic this weekend (November 30/December 1) and the floor they will play on will look very familiar. That's because the court that the stadium will use is the one that traditionally sits in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center during The Summit League basketball championships each year.

A timelapse video has been released showing the changeover from the Vikings football field to the basketball setup. In the video you can see the Sioux Falls basketball court with even the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center logo in the center. The stadium put their own logos on the court during the changeover.

Minneapolis will host the NCAA Final Four April 6-8th at US Bank Stadium.