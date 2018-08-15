Business is booming at 85th and Minnesota and Urban Chislic is hoping to feed that boom. They are set to open tomorrow (August 16) at 4:00 PM.

Obviously, chislic is on the menu, but there promises to be a menu full of side dishes and chislic of all varieties. That includes the classic lamb chislic served with saltines, but also beef, chicken, pork, and bacon. Urban Chislic is using chislic to make other staples like a chislic burger or chislic nachos.

Urban Chislic will also have a full bar.

The inside is supposed to have an urban feel. According to the Argus Leader, "The decor of the restaurant reflects the name. The interior is meant to replicate an urban alley with fake manholes, yellow-painted curbs, and graffiti by local artist Walter Portz of Studio Blu."

Urban Chislic also has a drive-thru window for easy pickup!

I see chislic on menus all over town, but I'm surprised it took this long for someone to open a restaurant entirely devoted to South Dakota's State Nosh. Can't wait to try Urban Chislic.

