Upgrades to 57th Street Tunnel in Sioux Falls

According to the Sioux Falls Engineering Department the tunnel on 57th Street going under I-229 will be lit up in a brighter way after lighting upgrades.

LED lighting will replace the less efficient lights inside the tunnel between Western and Louise Avenue.

Although traffic will be maintained at all times, it may be reduces to one lane each way. At the end of the construction day, barriers will be removed, allowing for all lanes of traffic to be utilized.

Construction is schedule on the project through July.

