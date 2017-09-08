Upgrades Continue on Link from Sioux Falls to Brandon

On Monday things will change on Rice Street. A new surface will greet motorists as improvements continue.

September 11 will be the day that traffic will be shifted west of Timberline Avenue between Sioux Falls and Brandon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation the traffic change will allow for remaining construction of the new realigned Rice Street.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

On the west end, the current path is an asphalt trail on the south side of the old surface.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

What is to come will swing quite a bit to the north much closer to the railroad tracks before looping back to meet up with Rice Street before the Timberline Avenue intersection on the east side. Come Monday both east and westbound traffic will use the new road.

As a reminder, please continue to drive with caution in this area as work continues for a few more weeks.

