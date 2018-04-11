Here We Go Again: Younkers Closing, No, Yes, Maybe?

The merry-go-round continues for one of Sioux Falls big box stores. Will Younkers be closing their doors or not? You're guess is as good as mine.

The powers that be are also circling back to the positive side in this situation. And that's good news for both employees and shoppers.

After receiving word that the Sioux Falls Younkers in The Empire Mall would be shutting down we now learn from the Sioux City Journal that the Younkers store in Sioux City has been added to the list. Bon-Ton Inc., which owns Younkers and some other department store brands, has told the city that the store at Southern Hills Mall could close by June 5.

Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection February 4 in Delaware. Siouxfalls.Business is now reporting that the company’s planned April 9 auction was postponed to April 16 so executives can work with an investor group to finalize a purchase agreement. The investors say the action would save more than 20,000 jobs nationwide

The Sioux Falls Younkers store has 158 employees.

