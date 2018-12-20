UPDATE: Our Lady of Guadalupe Fire Likely Started by Candle

An update regarding the fire at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sioux Falls on Wednesday - it was likely started by a lit candle.

Investigators believe the fire at the historic Sioux Falls church was likely accidentally started by a candle - specifically, a votive candle left at the Virgin Mary shrine.

In many Catholic churches, it's common practice to light prayer candles, like the one believed to have started Wednesday's fire

Once firefighters arrived, they were able to get the flames under control within a few minutes. However, they did remain on the scene for several hours to monitor flare-ups.

The flames climbed the wall up to the ceiling, and eventually caught the insulation on fire. The fire scorched a large portion of the interior of the 90-year-old church.

A post on Our Lady of Guadalupe's Facebook page made it clear this was a mistake. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire and cleanup is already underway.

It's not known how long it'll take before the main part of the church will be usable again. In the meantime, services and other events will be held in the attached gym.

"We will not stop but we will continue"

Source: KSFY TV