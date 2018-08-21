Up With People Coming to Sioux Falls and Need Host Families

They're young, they're enthusiastic and they bring a message of hope, unification and love to every community they visit around the world. Up With People , with their international cast of 100, is celebrating their 53rd year of working to bring the world together through music and service and they'll be here in Sioux Falls September 10 through 17.

Theses amazing young people ( aged 17 to 29 ) from around 20 different countries spend their time in the communities they visit doing service projects, visiting schools and engaging in the culture and in relationships wherever they go.

The advance team for Up With People is here in Sioux Falls now and they are looking for hosts for their cast members. You would simply provide a place to sleep, breakfast and dinner and limited transportation. You'll receive tickets to the show and an experience you'll never forget!

If you would like to host one of the international cast members you can find more info here or contact them with this form . You could also contact Kassandra Bazinet at 1-720-416-2411 or at Kbazinet@upwithpeople.org

At the end of the week they spend here in Sioux Falls, they perform a big, musical show! The theme this year is "Keep Hope Alive! There will be two shows at 2 and 6 PM in O'Gorman High School's Performing Arts Center with proceeds benefiting the Living Stones Endowment for Catholic school teachers' salary compensation.

Get your tickets at Up With People online and find more info at Up With People online and on Facebook .

See Also: