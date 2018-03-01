Unused Airline Miles to Help Make A Wish

Hey frequent flyers! Got any extra miles you're not going to use? I know someone who would be very grateful for your donation.

Our friends at KSFY TV are back with the 7th Annual Wishes in Flight campaign. And you can help a Make A Wish family have their wishes come true by offering up some of those unused airline miles.

KSFY is holding its annual Wishes in Flight campaign on March 1st. Donated miles enable Make A Wish to grant travel wishes to kids facing life-threatening medical conditions across the state.

Most of the wishes granted by Make-A-Wish require air travel, the largest expense of the chapter’s annual wish budget. Your donations go a long way in letting the organization granting more wishes.

Miles from Delta and United Airlines are accepted. Once the miles are donated, they never expire and 100 percent of the donated miles stay in South Dakota.

Over the last five years, more than 10 million miles have been donated, saving the organization thousands of dollars in airfare each year.

To make a donation call 1-800-640-9198. Miles can also be donated anytime online at southdakota.wish.org. A minimum donation of 1,000 miles is required for Delta and 500 miles for United.

