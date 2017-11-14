Self-balancing scooters - also known as hoverboards - are probably on a lot of Christmas lists this year. They're popular with young people but a number of them are being recalled due to overheating batteries that can catch fire and/or explode.

The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards involved are:

They sell between $150 and $299 and need a UL2272-certified replacement unit before being used and is strongly cautioned to discontinue use immediately.

The replacement part is free and you can find the phone number and email address by clicking on the correct link above.

The units were sold on Amazon, Ace hardware, and other retailers.

Also See: