Until the Fiery Explosion Thing is Worked Out, These Hoverboards Recalled Before Christmas
Self-balancing scooters - also known as hoverboards - are probably on a lot of Christmas lists this year. They're popular with young people but a number of them are being recalled due to overheating batteries that can catch fire and/or explode.
The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards involved are:
- iHoverboard self-balancing scooter
- iLive Self-balancing scooters / hoverboards
- Smart Balance Wheel self-balancing scooter
- Drone Nerds Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards
- Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards
- Tech Drift Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards
- Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards
They sell between $150 and $299 and need a UL2272-certified replacement unit before being used and is strongly cautioned to discontinue use immediately.
The replacement part is free and you can find the phone number and email address by clicking on the correct link above.
The units were sold on Amazon, Ace hardware, and other retailers.
Also See: