University of South Dakota’s Bob Nielson Gets Contract Extension

The University of South Dakota had a historic season a year ago on the football field and they want to continue that success.

To ensure they do, they have signed head coach Bob Nielson to a contact extension.

The extension will run through the 2020-2021 academic year and will increase his salary as well.

Nielson will now be making $300,000 per season vs the $255,000 he was previously making.

Some of last season's highlights included going 8-5, with a FCS Playoff berth for the first time and a nice win over Bowling Green.

In his career, Nielson has compiled a 198-92-1 record while winning two national titles at D II Minnesota-Duluth in 2008 and 2010.