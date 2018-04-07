The University of South Dakota officially rolled out their new head men's basketball coach on Friday, with a press conference introducing Todd Lee.

Lee takes over for Craig Smith who took the same position at Utah State.

Some of the highlights of the press conference outside the fact that Lee looks very similiar to USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson, is that Lee is looking to have one of the best defensive teams in the country and he seems to understand how important the brand of USD is in sustaining success.

Although Lee may of not been a household name in the region, his ties to the state are very important in the eyes of many, as he is from Huron, SD and graduated from USD in 1986.

Furthermore, USD Athletic Director David Herbster has done a tremendous job hiring coaches including Dawn Plitzuweit, Craig Smith and Bob Nielson, so one would expect this to be a great hire as well.