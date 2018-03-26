Calling all techies to jumpstart South Dakota in innovative research and development. We need the help. Apparently, we lag behind in the tech era.

This year America will spend over a half-trillion in technology research, and some states are contributing more than others. A study by Wallethub reveals South Dakota ranked at number 41 in it's study of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

The study used 22 key indicators to determine the rankings by state based on innovative friendliness.

Most Innovative States

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Washington

4. District of Columbia

5. California

6. Colorado

7. Virginia

8. Utah

9. Delaware

10. Oregon

Least Innovative States

42. Oklahoma

43. Nebraska

44. Hawaii

45. Kentucky

46. Iowa

47. Tennessee

48. Arkansas

49. West Virginia

50. Louisiana

51. Mississippi

One key stat is that North Dakota has the lowest level of students taking the Advanced-Placement tests in America - at only 13% of it's students.

South Dakota is in the bottom 5 states for lowest venture capitol per capita.

Here's the complete rankings by Wallethub

