United Airlines Banning 21 Breeds of Dogs and Cats. Sorry Pugs.

Packing a pug to Pittsburgh? How about your Chow Chow to Chicago? Not going to happen on United Airlines beginning on June 18th due to the new PetSafe program implemented by the airline after a disastrous PR nightmare involving animal deaths and destination mix-ups.

The carrier has officially banned 21 breeds of dogs and four breeds of cats from flying in their cargo hold.

According to a United spokesperson, the airline will essentially ban short-nosed and snub-nosed dogs, as well as "strong-jawed" breeds from the transportation "out of concern for higher adverse health risks."

"Prior to today, we flew all sorts of animals. Geese, foxes, leopards, you name it, we pretty much flew it. That will change moving forward. We’ll only fly dogs and cats as pets that belong to our customers.” - Charles Hobart, a spokesman for United Airlines

Also, dogs and cats are now the only animals allowed in the PetSafe program. Plus, some warm weather destinations such as Pheonix, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, and Tucson are also a part of the ban due to extreme temperatures in the cargo hold arriving in these cities.

Check out the entire list of banned dogs and cats by United.

Oddly enough, the airline will allow hairless cats on board - so we have that going for us.

See Also: