Unglued in Downtown Sioux Falls Closing up Shop in January

Fans of the Arts and Craft shop Unglued in downtown Sioux Falls might want to plan a visit to the store again real soon.

KDLT News is reporting the craft store located on Phillips Avenue will be closing its doors on Wednesday, (January 10) due to sales not being strong enough to support daily operating costs.

The store known for giving regional makers a place to buy, create, and sell homemade gifts has been open for the past two and a half years here in Sioux Falls, and also has a location in Fargo, North Dakota.

According to KDLT News , the Unglued crew plan to hold a community craft party in the store on Saturday, (January 13) to help celebrate the time they've spent here in South Dakota.

Source: KDLT TV

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: