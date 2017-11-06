Unfinished Mansion an Eyesore for South Dakota Neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A southeast South Dakota neighborhood is marred by an unfinished and neglected mansion.

The Argus Leader reports that the mansion in Sioux Falls' upscale Prairie Hills neighborhood has been abandoned for more than three years. The property's windows and doors are boarded up, there loose shingles on the room and graffiti on the outer walls.

City code enforcement manager Matt Tobias says the city issued a notice to demolish the structure over a year ago after the building permits expired without final inspection.

Tobias says the property's owner, Vitaliy Strizheus, recently appeared before the city's Property Maintenance Board of Appeals and promised to finish the project.

Strizheus says personal issues delayed the project but he plans to resume construction soon.

Lincoln County had valued the property at $1.5 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

