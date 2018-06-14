Underage Drunk Minnesota Teen Gets Head Stuck in Exhaust Pipe

There's no question, people do some strange things when they had one too many drinks and this story may be the most bizarre I have ever heard of. A underage teenager recently got her head stuck in a giant truck tailpipe at the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota. Her name is Kaitlyn Strom. Now why was her head in a tailpipe? I have no idea. Apparently this was the second time she stuck her head into a tailpipe that day.