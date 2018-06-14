Underage Drunk Minnesota Teen Gets Head Stuck in Exhaust Pipe
Billy Little Facebook
There's no question, people do some strange things when they had one too many drinks and this story may be the most bizarre I have ever heard of. A underage teenager recently got her head stuck in a giant truck tailpipe at the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota. Her name is Kaitlyn Strom. Now why was her head in a tailpipe? I have no idea. Apparently this was the second time she stuck her head into a tailpipe that day.
Firefighters used a giant power saw to free the woman's head from the exhaust pipe. McLeod County Sheriff's cited the woman for the incident and escorted her out!
According to KARE-TV, it's unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor. There were 25 minors issued at Winstock during the two-day festival. The video posted on Facebook has been viewed over 1 million times.
