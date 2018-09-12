There’s an ‘Unbroken’ Sequel And It Opens in Theaters Tomorrow

It’s pretty rare that I show up to a movie theater and see a poster for a film I’ve never even heard of. And I don’t know if I’ve ever encountered what happened last night: I saw a poster for something I didn’t realize existed — and it comes out in theaters tomorrow. And it’s a sequel to a pretty well known movie (an Oscar nominee!) to boot.

That would be 2014’s Unbroken , Angelina Jolie ’s biopic about Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete whose airplane crashed into the Pacific, where he survived on the ocean for weeks and then endured months of torture in a Japanese prison camp. The film, which was co-written by the Coen brothers, got three Academy Award nominations and grossed more than $160 million.

Jolie’s film focused primarily on Zamperini’s life during wartime, and mostly ignored what happened afterwards, when he struggled with addiction and PTSD until he became a born-again Christian. What a perfect subject, then, for a faith-based film. And that’s what you’ve got in the form of Unbroken: Path to Redemption , which is produced by Pure Flix. You can watch the trailer above; here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling book, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION begins where the hit movie Unbroken concludes, sharing the next amazing chapter of the unbelievable true story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini.

Jolie isn’t involved in this follow-up; instead it’s directed by Harold Cronk, who directed God’s Not Dead and its sequel. And clearly someone’s excited for the film; the trailer has been watched nearly three million times on YouTube. I think my favorite thing about this whole situation is the very idea that a movie written by the Coen brothers is now the subject of a Christian-themed sequel. That’s a situation I could never have predicted, and I’m sure they couldn’t have either.