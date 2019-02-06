Ultimate Guide to Country Music Concerts in Sioux Falls Region

In South Dakota, we love our country music, and with so many venues and fairs to host these great acts, it's time to start buying tickets and reserving space on your calendar.

Here are some of the Country Music concerts coming to the Sioux Falls region in 2019:

February 16, Blake Shelton, Denny Sanford Premiere Center

February 22, James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt, Denny Sanford Premier Center

February 22, David Lee Murphy, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

February 28, Dierks Bentley, Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 1, The Band Perry, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

March 9, Gatlin Brothers, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

March 30, Dwight Yoakum, Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls

April 6, Jerrod Niemann, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

May 4, Kelsea Ballerini, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

May 17, Kenny Chesney, Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18, Ronnie Millsap, Grand Falls Casino, Larchwood IA

August 31, Little Big Town, South Dakota State Fair Huron

September 1 Brothers Osborne, South Dakota State Fair Huron

September 27, Chicks with Hits (Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss) Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Aug 2nd, Keith Urban, Sioux Empire Fair, WH Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls

October 27, Carrie Underwood, Denny Sanford Premier Center

One thing I've observed lately is the need to arrive early, at any of the venues. Recently, issues have developed at the Denny Sanford Premier Center with concert-goers arriving in mass just a few minutes before the show starts, causing long wait times and even missing the first few songs of the show.

Getting on the Fairgrounds in time for a show has been an issue in previous years, with stop and go traffic in long lines into every entry point. Arrive early, take your time grabbing your snacks and a drink and enjoy the show!