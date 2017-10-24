Ugh. Wintery Mix Forecasted for Late This Week.

Oh, joy. By the end of the week, we'll get to use terms like "wind chill" and "accumulating snow" whether we like it or not.

The latest National Weather Service forecast Thursday night through Friday calls for light snow and wind chills around 16 degrees F.

As of this posting, the NWS says Friday's forecast looks like this:

Snow likely before 2pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible." 5:18PM 10/24/2017

It won't last long, however. Sunshine and temperatures in the 40's for the rest of the weekend.