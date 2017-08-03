UFC Knockout Is So Crazy That It Makes Dana White Freak Out

This is one of the more incredible, and sick, knockouts that I've seen in the UFC in a long time, and apparently Dana White agrees.

UFC Fight Pass is the home to a brand new show called Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series . The show gives upcoming fighters the opportunity to fight in front of the UFC President in hopes of getting a contract.

This past weekend featured a fight between Julian Marquez and Phil Hawes. Marquez caught Hawes with a swift kick to the head to secure the win.

The knockout even made White jump out of his chair. Marquez told the UFC after the fight that the opening was there and he took the chance.

The show continues as part of an eight week series on UFC Fight Pass .