UFC Athlete Devin Clark’s Arcade Day August 12th Electric Rainbow

The first time I met Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark, it was easy to see the guy is an athlete.

After getting to know Devin you can tell Brown Bear's heart is as big as his biceps.

Devin's skill set inside the cage caught the eye of Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White's during the Looking For a Fight series.

South Dakotan's have had a fighter to root for inside the octagon ever since Dana signed him after the show.

Devin has not only inspired fight fans of the sport to follow their dreams, but also rallied around multiple good causes outside the cage.

Come support some charities with Devin Clark's Arcade Da y August 12th Electric Rainbow in Sioux Falls.

This fun charity event is Sunday August 12th, at Electric Rainbow 2101 West 41st Suite 38 from 12:00 pm till 4:00 pm.

You can come meet UFC athlete Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark, play some games, and help some people out at the same time.

