As new members of Congress were sworn in on Thursday, January 3, South Dakota representative to the U.S. Senate Mike Rounds will continue his membership in four key committee assignments.

In the 116th Congress Rounds will hold seats in the Senate Armed Services committee, Veterans’ Affairs, Environment and Public Works and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

In the release by Senator Rounds, “I look forward to working on these committees, each of which focuses on issues that are important to South Dakotans. We have many accomplishments to be proud of so far, and I look forward to building on those successes in the 116th Congress.”

“Throughout my time serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, we’ve strengthened Ellsworth’s role as a vital component of our long-term national defense strategy, bolstered defense funding and improved our nation’s cybersecurity.”

“Our men and women in uniform have made incredible sacrifices to protect the homeland and keep us safe. We owe it to our veterans to keep the promises we’ve made them. As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, we will continue to hold the VA accountable and we are committed to getting our veterans the care they deserve.”