United States Post Office Price Hike Begins January 21st

The price to mail a letter is about to go up!

Unless you're in charge of the postage machine at work, in the customer service department at Hy Vee or Lewis Drug or work at the post office you won't remember that back in October of 2017 the U.S. Postal Service issued a statement that the price for mailing and shipping services will increase on January 21, 2018.

First-Class Mail Forever stamps increase to 50 cents.

Here's a breakdown of a few of the more important increases:

Single-piece Letter – First ounce $0.50

Single-piece Metered – First ounce $0.47

Single-piece Flat – First ounce $1.00

Parcels - Retail $3.50 ( up to 4 oz.)

Postcards $0.35

Certified Mail™* $3.45

Media Mail® – 1 lb. Single-Piece $2.66

