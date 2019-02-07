The United States Navy's next Independence-variant littoral combat ship has a name and its called the USS Pierre. According to capjournal.com , Sen. Mike Rounds, who first made the announcement says:

“While we are about as far away from an ocean as you can get, South Dakotans have a long history of service to the Navy… South Dakota citizens are proud supporters of our military and we are thrilled to have USS Pierre join the Navy’s fleet.”

Now, this isn't the first time a Navy ship has been named after our great capital, in fact, the first one was named back in 1943 and was later decommissioned in 1958 and was later sold to the Indonesian Navy.

The ship will roughly be 419 foot-long, with a beam length of 104 feet and capable of operating at speeds in excess of 40 knots. Construction is scheduled for 2020/2021. No timeline on when the ship will be completed but it will be built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

Source: capjournal.com