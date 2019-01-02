Tyler Trent, Cancer Patient Who Inspired Many, Dies at 20

Tyler Trent the former Purdue student who inspired countless sports fans with his gratitude and grace died from a rare form of bone cancer on Tuesday. He was 20 years old.

Trent first earned the admiration of the Boilermakers football team by camping outside the stadium in September 2017 prior to the team's Big Ten home opener against No. 8 Michigan. He posed for a picture with head coach Jeff Brohm the morning of the game. Trent did not initially tell Brohm that he had spent the previous afternoon at a chemotherapy session to treat osteosarcoma.

Purdue's athletic department issued a statement Tuesday night offering condolences to Trent's family and friends.

"While there are no words to ease the hurt at times like this, we hope some comfort can be found in knowing what an inspiration Tyler is to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," the statement read. "The entire Purdue Athletics family has been touched by his courageous battle, positive spirit and unwavering faith. Tyler was the embodiment of a true Boilermaker who will live on in each of us. We will forever be #TylerStrong."

