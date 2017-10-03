Two Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Six Sioux Falls Stores, Hit Employee With Car

Sioux Falls Police are searching for two women following six shoplifting incidents and a collision with a store employee.

"There were two women that shoplifted some jeans from a store," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"There was an employee that followed them outside to get a license plate number. Another employee was going to stop them and get a description. They ended up hitting that second man in the parking lot. He flew upon the roof of the car and then onto the ground. The driver took off at a high rate of speed. The man was taken to the hospital. He had some broken ribs and other injuries. We had an off-duty officer that happened to see the suspect's car pull into another business. The women threw away a whole bunch of clothes."

Clemens says the women stole clothes from six stores, five of them in the mall.

"When the officers got there they found out the clothes had been taken from five other stores. I'm not sure why they dumped them. We do have some information to follow upon. We are still looking for the two suspects."

Clemens says the thefts in clothes totaled over $4,000.

