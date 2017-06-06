It’s Day 2 of my conversion to a radio talk show host. It’s time to update you on the latest developments.

First, my new show will go live on June 19. That day coincides with a bunch of other programming changes here at KSOO that you’re already hearing about on-air.

So I’ve got two weeks to get it together, transforming from ranting and raving newspaper guy, and occasional online livestream host, to a full-fledged broadcasting professional. Well, that may be overstating the possibilities, but I’m learning every day about this medium.

Second, we’re already talking about guests and topics for that first week. I’m focused on hitting as many points of interest as I can. That means not just politics – which I already wrote about this week – but music, entertainment, local issues and sports and recreation.

To that end, don’t be afraid to shoot me suggestions for people or issues you want to learn about. If you’ve got something to say, drop me an email at Patrick@KSOO.com and we’ll talk.

This is a wonderful city, full of interesting people, great accomplishments and significant challenges. Let’s get into it.

Third, beyond the airwaves, social media is an amazing tool for us to open up the conversation. I post regularly on Facebook and Twitter so follow me there through the links. Also, be sure to also follow KSOO on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest news and information from the station.

Remember, the show will air from 3:00 to 5:00 PM weekdays unless there’s an afternoon Twins game that gets in the way. In that case, I’ll be listening to the Twins.

Not in radio range? You can always listen live here at KSOO.

Please let me know what you’re interested in and we’ll chat. If there’s one thread in this whole things is that I love to talk.

Patrick Lalley is nervous about transforming into a radio guy.

