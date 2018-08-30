Two Washington State Men Face Drug Charges After Marijuana Allegedly Found in Car in South Dakota

mycola_Thinkstock

KENNEBEC, S.D. (AP) — Two Washington state men face drug charges after South Dakota authorities allegedly discovered over 10 pounds of marijuana in their car.

The Daily Republic reports authorities pulled over a car traveling on Interstate 90 driven by 22-year-old Yiel Woul. He was reportedly driving 2 mph over the speed limit, and a Highway Patrol officer allegedly noticed a strong smell of air freshener while the car was pulled over on Aug. 14.

Woul said he and 37-year-old passenger Joshua McLean were traveling to see McLean's family. Woul refused a search of the vehicle, but a police dog allegedly indicated drugs were inside.

The officer allegedly found 10 bags of marijuana, each weighing about one pound, and three THC oil cartridges. A lawyer for McLean declined to comment, while Woul's attorney didn't immediately return a telephone message.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Crime, Marijuana, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top