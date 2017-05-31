Aberdeen-native named Sam Cahoy can say that he is the best in the world after walking away from the annual Taxidermy World Championships in Peoria, Illinois. According farmforum , he brought home the gold in the game bird category with a mount of a sandhill crane.

In 2007, Cahoy opened Showpiece Taxidermy in Aberdeen and two years later, began competing in state taxidermy competitions.

Another South Dakotan also took home the gold at this years competition. Brookings native Tyler Erickson won in the category for "Best in word" Reproduction.

The Taxidermy World Championships takes place every year This year’s world championship featured over 150 competitors from 13 countries.

Source: farmforum.net

