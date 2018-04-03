A couple of South Dakota homes have been added to the National Register of Historic Places . KSFY TV is reporting that a home in Pierre, and two homes in Mitchell, were recently added to the register thanks to their historic significance.

If you're not familiar with the National Register of Historic Places , it's a list of properties the federal government considers worthy of preservation and recognition.

According to KSFY , the South Dakota State Historical Society says the Celina and Albert Goddard home constructed in 1908 in Pierre, was added to the list due to its residential concrete block construction design.

In addition, the Gottlieb and Friederike Scheurenbrand House built in 1906, and located in Mitchell, is now part of the National Register of Historic Places thanks to the late work of prominent Sioux Falls architect Wallace L. Dow.

KSFY reports that another home in Mitchell, the Louis N. and Helen Seaman House built in 1887 is also being recognized by the register for its Queen Anne style of architecture blended with elements of the Eastlake style.

The National Register of Historic Places was established in 1966, and it currently contains more than one million properties.

Source: KSFY TV

