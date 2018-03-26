Two South Dakota Coaches Leaving With Winning Careers

With several outstanding players to coach the leaders of two winning programs are moving on to the next phase of their careers.

The University of South Dakota head basketball coach Craig Smith and South Dakota State head wrestling coach Chris Bono are taking their talents to the next level.

Several sources including ESPN are reporting that University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Craig Smith will be leaving Vermillion to become the head coach at Utah State.

According to the Utah Desert News ESPN's Jeff Goodman tweeted Sunday evening that South Dakota's Craig Smith is set to take over the Aggies after Tim Duryea was fired two weeks ago.

The 45-year-old Smith has been the head coach of the Coyotes for four seasons where he has posted a record of 79-55 including a 26-9 mark during the 2017-18 campaign. Last season he was named Summit League Coach of the Year.

And out of Brookings SDSU Chris Bono the Big 12 Coach of the Year is headed to Wisconsin. In his six seasons at SDSU Bono coached 24 NCAA qualifiers and five All-Americans. He also led the Jackrabbits to a 64-41 dual record that included four consecutive winning seasons.

The 2017-18 campaign was the most successful under Bono as the Jackrabbits compiled a 14-2 dual record that included a school-record 14 consecutive victories to end the season. SDSU finished third at the Big 12 Championship as Seth Grossand Nate Rotert won individual conference titles.

