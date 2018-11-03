Google Maps

Over the years, Sioux Falls has found its' way onto countless lists of the best places to live in the United States, even taking the title as Money magazine's number-one city in America, back in the early 1990's.

But nearly 30 years later, 24/7 Wall Street has released its list of the 50 top places to live in the United States, and South Dakota's largest city is nowhere to be found.

Instead, two other cities from the Mount Rushmore State make the cut.

South Dakota's capital city, Pierre, is number-26 overall.

Pierre makes the list thanks to housing costs $3,500 below the national average, a lower cost of living, and prices on goods and services that are 85 percent less than average.

The city of 14,000 also gets high marks for its' proximity to outdoor activities on the nearby Missouri River.

Google Maps

The other South Dakota city on the list is Brandon, at number-38.

This Sioux Falls suburb is being praised for its strong economic growth, which is being driven by a population base that has increased nearly 14 percent in the past five years - a number that puts Brandon in the top ten percent nationally.

This city of 10.000 also boasts an extremely low crime rate of less than one-ninth the national property crime rate.

According to 24/7 Wall Street , the top five places to live in America are West University Place, Texas; Mandan, North Dakota; Perryton, Texas; Dumas, Texas; and Winnetka, Illinois.

Overall, 31 out of 50 cities on the list are located in the Midwest.