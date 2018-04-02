Two Sioux Falls Women Accused of Serious Abuse at Daycare

Sioux Falls Police revealed a truly disturbing situation confirmed by surveillance video at a Sioux Falls daycare facility. Two former employees have been arrested and face dozens of charges.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the investigation into multiple incidents at Little Blessings Learning Center located in the 1300 block of West 51st Street began with a complaint from a child.

"The child made a comment that while he was sleeping, the employee banged his head on the mat. That’s really what sparked this."

From there Department of Social Services got involved and Clemens says that’s when the evidence sparked action from the facility.

“DSS had talked to the supervisors at Little Blessings who had reviewed the surveillance video from the room and found (evidence) which led to their own investigation and ended up terminating the two workers that were inside that room.”

Clemens describes what investigators discovered during nap time to the children who were between the ages of 3 to 4 years old.

“These two employees would pick up the kids several feet off the ground and slam them on the sleep mat. There are times when the children would be stepped on, heads were banged around and kids were yanked up by their arms. I think most of the children in this room were victimized by this.”

Arrested were 31-year old Teresa Jean Gallagher and 22-year old Kenedi Rayne Wendt both from Sioux Falls.

They will both be in court on April 3, 2018 and each will face 25 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

