Lincoln High School's Morgan Hansen and O'Gorman's Canyon Bauer have announced their commitments to Division I schools.

Hansen, who is entering her junior year at Lincoln, posted on Twitter that she has verbally committed to continuing her basketball career at the University of South Dakota under Dawn Plitzuweit.

Hansen averaged about 15 points and seven rebounds per game during her sophomore season with the Patriots. She helped lead Lincoln to a state championship tournament appearance during the 2017-18 season.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Canyon Bauer is also staying in state. Bauer has announced on his twitter account that he has decided to take his speed and athleticism to Brookings.

Bauer, a multi-sport athlete at O'Gorman, will be entering his senior year next year. This past season he caught 51 passes for 853 yards and eight touchdowns. He will enter the 2018 season just 230 yards away from 2,000 career receiving yards at O'Gorman. Bauer is already the O'Gorman record holder in most pass receptions (per game, season, career), and reception yards (per game, season, career).

