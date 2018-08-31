Two Rookies Tied for Lead at GreatLIFE Challenge

Linnea Ström of Sweden and Leona Maguire from Ireland lead the 144-player field of the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge after the first round at Willow Run Golf Course.

Each recorded a bogey-free 5-under par 65. The leaders were also two of only 10 players from the morning wave that found themselves under par after day one.

Competitors battled wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Sioux Falls native and Sioux Falls Christian standout Kate Wynja carded a 16-over 86.

“Might not have played how I wanted or could have, but I had a lot of fun and the girls were nice,” said Wynja. “For sure learned a lot, they have a lot more focus than I do and more detail oriented, like where to put the ball and stuff like that.”

After completing her round on Thursday Wynja hopped a plane for Yankton to watch her new team from Northwestern compete in the Mount Marty Invitational which would have been her first college event.

Wynja tee's off today at 12:53 PM.

Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge concludes Sunday, September 2.

