A tag team effort by two suspects on Halloween night is being investigated by Sioux Falls police.

Tuesday night (October 31) police responded to Toppers Pizza on Minnesota Ave on a report of an armed robbery.

"Two subjects entered a nearby business and while one subject distracted the employee, another subject pulled a firearm and demanded money," said Martin Hoffman.

"Some money was taken and the subjects fled the scene, but no one was injured."

The investigation is on-going and Hoffman says there is no danger to the public.

