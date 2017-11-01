Two Robbery Suspects Get Cash at 17th and Minnesota Business in Sioux Falls
A tag team effort by two suspects on Halloween night is being investigated by Sioux Falls police.
Tuesday night (October 31) police responded to Toppers Pizza on Minnesota Ave on a report of an armed robbery.
"Two subjects entered a nearby business and while one subject distracted the employee, another subject pulled a firearm and demanded money," said Martin Hoffman.
"Some money was taken and the subjects fled the scene, but no one was injured."
The investigation is on-going and Hoffman says there is no danger to the public.
