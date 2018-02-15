Two Rescued from Second Story in Downtown Sioux Falls Fire

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue used their life saving skills to rescue two people hanging from their second story apartment window while smoke filled their exit route in downtown Sioux Falls on Thursday (February 15) at 12:20 AM.

The fire was at the Plaza 600 Building in the 600 block of West 11th Street, which has ground floor businesses, such as the Lucky Lady Casino and other establishments. The upper levels house apartments, where a fire near the back of the building quickly filled the hallways with smoke.

Battalion Chief Travis Thom described what happened in a released statement. "The first arriving truck found people hanging out a window on the second floor of the structure. Crews laddered the building and pulled two people from the second floor of the structure." said Thom. "Crews made entry into the building and found smoke and a small fire in the stairwell between the second and third floor. SFFR personnel extinguished the fire in approximately 10 minutes. Fire crews immediately established ventilation to remove the smoke in the building."

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation by Paramedics Plus. A third person, described as a passer by was also taken to the hospital, although the nature or cause of the injuries were not revealed.

No Firefighters or other emergency responders were injured in the incident.

