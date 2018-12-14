Two-Point Conversion Seals Win for San Diego Chargers Thursday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arrowhead Stadium was already emptying by the time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers jogged to the locker room, triumphantly waving his hand as a satisfying cascade of boos washed over him. He had finally beaten the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rivers led Los Angeles on a feverish fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night capped by a debatable pass-interference call, a tense video review of the last touchdown and the gutsy decision to try a 2-point conversion. And for the first time in years against Kansas City everything turned out perfectly for Rivers and the Chargers in a 29-28 victory that clinched their playoff spot.

The comeback allowed Los Angeles to forge a first-place tie in the AFC West though the Chiefs (11-3) hold the tiebreaker with a better division record. More satisfying was the simple fact that Rivers and the Chargers had finally snapped their nine-game losing streak against Kansas City.

Looking ahead the Chargers return home for a prime-time game against the Ravens on December 22. Kansas City will visit the Seattle Seahawks for another prime-time game December 23.

