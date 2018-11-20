Two Pierre high school students are heading back to the Big Apple for a once, or maybe I should say, twice in a lifetime experience.

KSFY TV is reporting that sophomore trumpet player Thomas Vetsch and Junior trombone player William Kessler have once again been chosen to play in this year's Macy's Great American Marching Band featured in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

2018 marks the second year in a row the two students have been selected to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Day tradition here in the U.S.

Vetsch, a 10th grader, and Kessler, an 11th grader arrived in New York City on Saturday, (November17) to begin preparing for their Macy's Day Parade experience.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of Vetsch and Kessler, according to KSFY , the two will be marching with Santa towards the end of the parade.

NBC television stations nationwide will air the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday, between 9 AM and noon in all time zones.

Source: KSFY TV