Two People Shot Sunday Night at Rapid City Mobile Home Park

Two people were injured and are now in the hospital after a shooting that occurred Sunday night at a mobile home park in Rapid City.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place sometime around 9:00 PM Mountain Time on Sunday, (June 24) at Countryside Mobile Estates on East Saint Patrick Street.

According to the report, one of the victims was shot in the arm while the other was shot in the face. Both required immediate medical attention and were taken to the Rapid City Regional Hospital for treatment. The victims were conscious and speaking to authorities before being transported to the hospital. They are now in critical but stable condition.

KSFY reports the shooting is now under investigation, and authorities are in the process of questioning as many as eight people believed to be connected somehow to the Sunday night shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Rapid City police are confident there is no further danger to the public.

More details on the shooting as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV