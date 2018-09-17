Initially, the details have been slow to arrive as police investigate a weekend shooting in Sioux Falls. Multiple witnesses have been less than forthcoming at this point in the investigation.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it took place early Sunday morning when two people were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds around 3:00 AM.

“We had a few people that were on scene and brought them to the hospital. That’s where we were able to learn where this took place. Outside of that we haven’t got a whole lot of cooperation. We talked to quite a few people so far and got varying stories. Some of which really doesn’t make sense and don’t corroborate with each other.”

One 28-year old victim was shot in the leg and was eventually treated and released without revealing much information to police. The other 35-year old victim was shot multiple times in the back and remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Clemens also revealed that there was some sort of party at the location of the shooting and there were more interviews that detectives were going undertake to get a better handle on the case.