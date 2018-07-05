Two New Sioux Falls Street Closures

Hard to believe we are past the Fourth of July holiday already. It's been a busy Summer so far and it's going by real fast.

So far it's been a different type of year with either rain or too hot to do anything. The people that have had to deal with all that the most have been the road construction crews.

The orange cones are out there in full force and the streets around Sioux Falls are getting reconstructed. We try to keep you advised as to any street closures or re-openings so you can plan your travel thru out the city.

Here's the latest involving two street closings. Today (7/5) Foss Avenue South of Arrowhead Parkway closed to complete a watermain connection. Access to Foss Avenue north of Arrowhead Parkway will be maintained.

Foss Avenue South of Arrowhead Parkway is anticipated to be re-opened to traffic by the same afternoon.

Beginning on Monday morning (7/9), the outside northbound lane of South Cliff Avenue will be closed for approximately 200 feet between East Tenth Street and East 11th Street for utility work. This work is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day on July 15.

As always, you are urged to use caution and reduce your speed while traveling near the construction area and you may want to consider alternate routes.

