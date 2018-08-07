Two More Guns Stolen from Cars in Sioux Falls over the Weekend

Sioux Falls Police have a message for gun owners, if you plan to leave your firearm in your vehicle, then plan on eventually having it stolen.

Basically, police are trying to impress upon people not to get in the habit of leaving their guns in their cars for an extended period of time.

KSFY TV reports that two more guns were stolen from vehicles in Sioux Falls over the weekend. Just adding to the rash of stolen firearms in the city recently.

One of the firearms stolen over the weekend was taken from a car in the 3300 block of South Sundrop Avenue. According to KSFY TV , the owner of the other gun did not know where the vehicle was parked when the gun was stolen.

Clemons told KSFY on Monday, (August 6), "Please don't leave guns in cars. At this point, I don't know if it matters if it's locked or unlocked. If you're going to leave a gun in a car, just assume that it's going to be stolen."

Car theft has become such a problem in Sioux Falls recently that Clemons encourages Sioux Empire residents not leave any values in their cars. Should you experience theft of any kind, please file a report with authorities immediately. You can contact police at 367-7212 .

Source: KSFY TV

