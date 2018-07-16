Two Men Struck by Lightning in Iowa Golf Course Parking Lot

Oh Rat Farts! It may have been funny to watch the old man get struck by lightning while playing golf in the motion picture Caddyshack. However, there is nothing remotely humorous about being on or near a golf course during an oncoming thunderstorm, especially on Friday the 13th!

KSFY TV is reporting that two men were hit by lightning during the afternoon of Friday, (July 13) while standing in the parking lot of the Twin Anchors Golf Course near Colo, Iowa located near the city of Ames.

Friday the 13th actually ended up being their lucky day, as both men are still alive, recovering from their injuries and fortunately able to talk about the incident.

According to KSFY, one man, who is in his 20's, was found in the parking lot unresponsive but breathing. He was immediately transported to a hospital in Ames. The other victim, a man in his 40's was found conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital for further tests.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: