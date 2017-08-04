Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Aaron Benson says two men dumped a man out of his wheelchair on Thursday and went through his clothes at 10th Street between Spring and Duluth Avenues.

"We received a call from a citizen who observed a subject in a wheelchair at that location. The witness had seen the subject being pushed by two males across the street," explained Benson.

"Upon getting to the other side of the street the two males pushed the subject out of the wheelchair and onto the ground. They then went through his pockets."

Benson says both subjects are Native American males. One of them was wearing a blue shirt, 6 feet tall with a heavier build. The other man is thin build and was wearing a hat.

