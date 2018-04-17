Two Caught with Marijuana in Sioux Falls Drug Bust

The smell drew a police complaint and to a Sioux Falls apartment. Eventually two people were arrested on various drug charges.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened about 8:30 PM on Monday at an apartment located in the 4500 block of W. Custer Lane. Officers knocked on the door and one suspect answered with a container of marijuana in his hand.

As the first suspect retreated behind the door, the second suspect tried to escape out of the apartment through the doorway, but was quickly detained by police. Eventually the first suspect came out of the apartment and officers executed a search warrant for the apartment.

During the search, officers recovered 5.83 ounces of marijuana, bongs, packing material, a rifle and about $1,000 cash. Clemens says marijuana is still the drug they find the most in Sioux Falls.

“Marijuana is the most frequent drug that we see. Meth is the big one. Opioids whether it’s pills or heroin is right behind it. That doesn’t mean that marijuana is a safe drug. There’s a lot of people that don’t think there’s any problems with it, but we have a lot of crime that is tied to marijuana. It’s not just meth and it’s not just opioids.”

Arrested were 19-year old Nyounkpao Kyne and 19-year old Komboor Gatnoor on charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

