Twisted Nightmare Haunted House Back in Scaring Business

After a year off, the Fraternal Order of Police 's Twisted Nightmare Haunted House is back, with some new tricks and treats up their sleeves. Their aim is to scare the pants off of you, but while you're pants-less, make sure you're having fun!

A small army of volunteers bring this spooky experience to life, so you never know who will be leading you through the dimly lit hallways of this phantasmal abode. It might be a mad scientist, an evil clown, a witch, zombie, or other ghoulish creature who take you on your trek through the hair-raising corridors.

Twisted Nightmare is open every Thursday, from 7 to 10 PM, Friday and Saturday, from 7 PM to midnight, beginning on October 11 and on Halloween, Wednesday, October 31 from 7 to 11 PM.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 with a canned food item for the local food bank. Group rates are also available and you can contact them on Facebook to order.

You'll find Twisted Nightmare Haunted House at the South Dakota FOP Lodge at 9700 East SD Highway 42 ( take East 10th Street/Arrowhead Parkway past Willow Run golf course and the Arboretum and then look for the blue FOP signs ).

There are a few things the spooks at Twisted Nightmare want you to know:

This is an alcohol-free event

Their actors and props won't touch you, so please don't touch them

Strobe lights will be in use.

Kids under 12 must have a parent or guardian with them. It is a very scary house and many kids have loved it, but you need to use your best judgment as to whether your child can handle it

For more information see Twisted Nightmare Haunted House online and on Facebook .